CARTWRIGHT, Nathan "Nate" Alan, 52, of Currituck County, North Carolina, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, early Thursday morning October 1, 2020, after a labored battle with lung cancer.
Nathan was the son of Franklin D. Cartwright and the late E. Virginia Marable Cartwright. Born in Richmond, Va., on July 11, 1968, and raised as a young boy in New Kent County, Nathan had been a longtime (over 40 years) resident of Grandy, N.C., native home of the Cartwright family.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Abbey H. Cartwright; and two daughters, Madeline Cartwright Ball and husband, Davis, of Lynchburg, Va., Layla Meade Cartwright of Currituck; his father, Franklin D. Cartwright; and brother, Philip Franklin Cartwright, also of Currituck; and a host of extended family members and friends.
The funeral will be held at Jarvisburg Church of Christ (121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, N.C.) Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. Friends may view one hour prior. The interment and committal will take place immediately following the funeral in Powells Point Baptist Church cemetery (8383 Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, N.C.). Following the burial, the family will greet friends and share refreshments back at church. The family is requiring masks for attendance at the funeral, burial and repast.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Rd., Jarvisburg, N.C. 27947. Please express condolences at www.gallopfuneralservices.com
.