Nathan D. "Jottie Boy" Grooms
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
GROOMS, Nathan D. "Jottie Boy", 75, of Richmond, departed this life December 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Grooms; two daughters, Clovia Grooms Lawrence and Arlissa Grooms-Washington (Wallace); three grandchildren, Wallace III, Amirah and Kenya; stepbrother, Ellis Roberts; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Arlissa, my deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your father. Sending prayers up for you all.
Donna Justis
December 22, 2021
May you be comforted by your many found memories, my mother Irene Coles Brice and I send our deepest condolences. God Bless
Jarene Fleming
December 19, 2021
Condolences to the family. A class mate will be missed
Christine Bynum King
December 19, 2021
To the family may his memory sustain and comfort you. Maggie L. Walker, Class of '64
Gladys Bailey Harris
December 18, 2021
