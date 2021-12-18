GROOMS, Nathan D. "Jottie Boy", 75, of Richmond, departed this life December 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Grooms; two daughters, Clovia Grooms Lawrence and Arlissa Grooms-Washington (Wallace); three grandchildren, Wallace III, Amirah and Kenya; stepbrother, Ellis Roberts; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.