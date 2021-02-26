Menu
Nathaniel "Sweet Nat" Cotman Jr.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
COTMAN, Nathaniel "Sweet Nat" Jr., departed this life February 24, 2021. Upon completion of high school, he served in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma and Nathaniel Cotman Sr. He is survived by his devoted brother, Larry Cotman (Patricia); two sons, Kevin Jackon and Terrence Cotman (Angela); one daughter, Tracy Guerin (Tony); six grandchildren; two nephews, Larry Cotman (Bonica) and Wayne Pugh; two nieces, Tamara Williams (Roger) and Jade Cotman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family Of Nat Jr very nice guy who always talked junk.The last time I saw him was at his favorite spot the Waffle House on Williamsburg Rd Sharp as ever dressed to kill. Rest on Jr
Amanda Jones
February 28, 2021
Mr. Cool! With respect R.I.P.
Tony (Pop Allens son) C.C.
February 27, 2021
Condolences to the family of Nat Jr. May He Rest In Peace Melvin & Molly Charity
Melvin Charity
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God Bless You.
William and Claudette Woodson
February 27, 2021
sorry for the family lost, may he lord be with the family in these in these trying times. Love Bootsie
Herald "Bootsie"Christian
February 27, 2021
My prayers go out to the family
Jackie Murphy
February 27, 2021
With love and sympathy (804)222-5747
Mamie T. Johnson
February 26, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences to cousin Tracy and family during this difficult time. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Pam & Lisa
Lisa & Pam Christian
February 26, 2021
Sorry for the lost of Your love one The Family have my Deepest Sympathy
John Coleman
February 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
February 26, 2021
