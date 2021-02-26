COTMAN, Nathaniel "Sweet Nat" Jr., departed this life February 24, 2021. Upon completion of high school, he served in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma and Nathaniel Cotman Sr. He is survived by his devoted brother, Larry Cotman (Patricia); two sons, Kevin Jackon and Terrence Cotman (Angela); one daughter, Tracy Guerin (Tony); six grandchildren; two nephews, Larry Cotman (Bonica) and Wayne Pugh; two nieces, Tamara Williams (Roger) and Jade Cotman; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.