Nathaniel Porter Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PORTER, Nathaniel, Jr., age 72, of Richmond, departed this life May 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Porter; one daughter, Tonya Porter Townsell; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Tonya Porter Townsell & family thinking of you at this time of sorrow... may God comfort you in the days to come. Ottoway Williams Michael & Wanda Cheatham
Michael & Wanda Cheatham, Ottoway Williams
Friend
June 15, 2021
On behalf of my mother (your neighbor) Jeanette Trent, please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of your husband. We will keep you and your family in our deepest prayers.
Andrea Trent
June 14, 2021
Juanita, you have my sincere sympathy in the loss of your beloved husband., May the Lord comfort you in your time of grievance and loss.
Walter R. (Bobby) Cox Sr
School
June 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 13, 2021
