PORTER, Nathaniel, Jr., age 72, of Richmond, departed this life May 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Porter; one daughter, Tonya Porter Townsell; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.