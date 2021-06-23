SMITH, Neal Arthur, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jeanette Smith; brothers, Elbert D. Smith, Marvin G. Smith and Lyman L. Smith; and a nephew, Joey Smith. Neal is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra Wendel Smith; his son, Donald W. Smith (Kathy); his daughter, Sharon S. Everette (Thomas); four grandchildren, Brandon W. Smith (Stacy), Joseph R. Everette (Sarah), Nathan T. Everette and Brenna E. Everette; two stepgrandchildren, Tommy and Jennifer Heflebower; six great-grandchildren, Sutton, Bentley, Logan, Lyla, Hagen and Josie; a brother, David A. Smith (Rosemary); a sister, Phyllis Gillespie; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Neal was employed by the Virginia Highway Department for 35 years and served on the Henrico Electoral Board for 25 years. He was a volunteer for both the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department and was a CPR and first aid instructor. Neal was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and a past master of the Thomas N. Davis Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping with his family. He was a gifted craftsman and built beautiful doll houses for various members of his family. He had a passion for giving and was always helping others. The family would like to offer a special thank you to his team of doctors and nurses at Massey Cancer Center and to the team at Affinity Care Hospice for their loving care during his illness. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150.