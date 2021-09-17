CHIAPPA, Neil Adolph, 71, of Midlothian, Va., passed away September 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Theresa Chiappa. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, LeeAnn Chiappa; and children, Nicole Chiappa and Nathan Chiappa. Neil was a 1969 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He went on to start N&W Salvage in 1984 and he considered his business associates his extended family. He was interested in the Civil War and was an avid numismatist. Neil showed his love and care for his family and extended business family through his passion of cooking for them. He was a beloved husband and father who will be dearly missed. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Oakwood Hebrew Cemetery, 1620 Oakwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23223.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
8 Entries
Our sincerest condolences to Leeanne, Nicole and Nathan! We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Neil was such a great person and we will miss him dearly!
Simon V Woon
October 1, 2021
I have known Neil for many years, he was more than just my boos, he was my family and will be missed more than words can say!! Rest Easy Neil
Barbara
September 18, 2021
Neil was a caring and gracious person. He loved his family very much. He would talk about his children frequently to me. There are so many wonderful things that I could say about him. We at Richmond Coin will miss he´s weekly visits to us!
Vicki Beasley
Friend
September 18, 2021
I always enjoyed having business deals and conversations with Neil. He cared about his family and his employees. RIP Neil.
Donald Flippin
September 18, 2021
Shalom my friend.I have not seen you for a long time.But you have always been in my thoughts and prayers.Your Mom and Dad would be proud of what you have done.
Eddie Browning
Friend
September 17, 2021
Neil was a wonderful boss and man. He was a smart business man that also had a big heart. He will truly be missed.
Mary Goodman
Work
September 17, 2021
A very nice gentleman that was well liked by his many customers.
Mike Pastore
September 17, 2021
My condolences. Neal was a great person, cousin and will be greatly missed.