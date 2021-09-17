CHIAPPA, Neil Adolph, 71, of Midlothian, Va., passed away September 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Theresa Chiappa. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, LeeAnn Chiappa; and children, Nicole Chiappa and Nathan Chiappa. Neil was a 1969 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He went on to start N&W Salvage in 1984 and he considered his business associates his extended family. He was interested in the Civil War and was an avid numismatist. Neil showed his love and care for his family and extended business family through his passion of cooking for them. He was a beloved husband and father who will be dearly missed. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Oakwood Hebrew Cemetery, 1620 Oakwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23223.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.