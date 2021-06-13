Menu
BAILEY, Nellie Louise Cornelius, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 6 in Nashville, Tenn. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel H. and Lucy O. Cornelius, of Sedalia, Va.; and by her husband of 69 years, Carlton D. Bailey Sr. She is survived by her sister, Elnor C. Coleman, of Goode, Va. She is also survived by her children, Sondra B. Cruickshanks (Doug), Dave Bailey (Sharon) and Steve Bailey (Nancy). Her survivors also include six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be private in the columbarium at River Road Church, Baptist.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Cooper Family
June 15, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to you on the loss of this kind, gentle lady. We looked forward to seeing her on Sunday mornings.
Al and Carolyn Whitley
June 15, 2021
Steve, So sorry to hear about your mother. Enjoyed seeing her every time we met. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lyn and Judy Hart
Friend
June 14, 2021
