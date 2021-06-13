BAILEY, Nellie Louise Cornelius, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 6 in Nashville, Tenn. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel H. and Lucy O. Cornelius, of Sedalia, Va.; and by her husband of 69 years, Carlton D. Bailey Sr. She is survived by her sister, Elnor C. Coleman, of Goode, Va. She is also survived by her children, Sondra B. Cruickshanks (Doug), Dave Bailey (Sharon) and Steve Bailey (Nancy). Her survivors also include six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be private in the columbarium at River Road Church, Baptist.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.