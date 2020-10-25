DICKENSON, Nellie "Nell" Catherine Harsh, 93, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury. She was preceded in death by her husband, Halsey Taylor Dickenson; and many beloved family members.



Nell was born August 11, 1927, in Eglon, West Virginia, to Jesse and Effie Fike Harsh. She is survived by her brother, Arvin Harsh (Rita) who lives on the home place where Nell grew up in Eglon, W.Va. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as Linda Dudley (Richard); Pete Sizemore (Suzanne) and their families.



Nell was a graduate of Manchester College, Manchester, Ind., with a B.S. in biology. She graduated from Stuart Circle Hospital in the Class of 1950 and remained at Stuart Circle as Operating Room Supervisor for 26 years. After retiring briefly in 1976, she became Director of Richmond's first Ambulatory Surgery Center.



Nell demanded excellence in patient care. She was a mentor and teacher to many physicians and student nurses. She and her husband, Taylor, were gardeners of the highest order. The bounty from their garden was enjoyed by many, as well as Nell's beautiful roses. She was also known for her handwork which included hundreds of Raggedy Anns and Andys.



God was always the center of Nell's life. Her wisdom was shared with many, young and old. She was always interested in other people and ready to give an encouraging word. She was a very active and involved member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.



The family is grateful to the staff of Westminster Canterbury on the third floor of Mary Parson's Healthcare Unit for their excellent care. Dr. Banks Turner was her family physician for many years. She respected and admired him and requested that he be acknowledged. Nell had two sayings, "Things work out like they are supposed to," and "Pass it on." May we all pass on some of the wisdom Nell imparted to us. Interment will be in Eglon, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227; Maple Spring Church of the Brethren Life Center, 671 Eglon Rd., Eglon, W.Va. 26716; or Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church "Endowment Fund," 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.