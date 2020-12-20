HILDERBRAND, Nellie Marie, 83, of Chesterfield County, formerly of Frankford, W.Va., left this earthly life on December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Bobby Gail Hilderbrand; her daughter, Susie; her parents, Benny and Ethel Sturgell; two grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters. She was a beloved mother and is survived by her children, Terry Lewis, Kimberly Ferguson and her husband, Barry, and Kathy Babich and her husband, Craig; two brothers, Herman and Arnold Sturgell; her sister, Betty Gail Boyd; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Buford Road Baptist Church. A memorial service/Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.