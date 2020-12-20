Menu
Nellie Marie Hilderbrand
HILDERBRAND, Nellie Marie, 83, of Chesterfield County, formerly of Frankford, W.Va., left this earthly life on December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Bobby Gail Hilderbrand; her daughter, Susie; her parents, Benny and Ethel Sturgell; two grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters. She was a beloved mother and is survived by her children, Terry Lewis, Kimberly Ferguson and her husband, Barry, and Kathy Babich and her husband, Craig; two brothers, Herman and Arnold Sturgell; her sister, Betty Gail Boyd; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Buford Road Baptist Church. A memorial service/Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
