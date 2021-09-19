HYNST, Nellie Kidd, 90, of Chester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after a brief illness. Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, William McGrew Kidd and Ethel Sadie Martin of Chester, Virginia; her brothers, Emory Kidd of Orange, Virginia, McGrew Kidd of Seattle, Washington, Willis Kidd of Richmond, Virginia; and her sisters, Flora Brubaker of Chester and Myrtle McDonald of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Nellie was born in Orange on August 31, 1931. Her family moved to Chesterfield, Virginia, where she graduated from Thomas Dale High School. She later attended secretarial school. She worked for the Chesterfield County School Board and later, was secretary at John Tyler Community College. She retired from there after 30 years. Nellie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During her life, she served in the church in many capacities, such as in the Primary organization; MIA, Young Women; and Stake Dance Instructor. She also served in the Bellwood Elementary School PTA for several years. She was also a member of the Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary for 13 years, where she also served as a volunteer dispatcher for the fire and rescue squad. Nellie had a deep love for her family and friends and found great joy in serving others. She loved to cook, sew, knit, crochet and read. We are so very grateful to have had her in our lives.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Jerry; and her four children, Gail Moody (Al), Jeri Ann Munson (Gary), Owen Hynst (Laraine) and Chris Hynst; sisters, Ethel Lee Elliott of Chester, Joyce Hall of McLean, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Delia Kidd of Richmond. She is also survived by 17 devoted grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and in-laws.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Bishop David Suda presiding. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.