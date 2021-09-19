To the family of Nellie 'Winkie' Wright Sprouse.. I worked at Westminster Canterbury when your Mom, known then as 'Winkie Wright' was also there. I remember her well, she was always cheerful and helpful doing extra things for residents. I found a photo from 1976, celebrating the first anniversary of WC. Winkie was right there helping to serve that fantastic cake model of the tower building. I thought you would like to have it. I am glad you mentioned WC in her obituary. This must be a sad time for all of you and you have my prayers. My email is [email protected]
if you wish to contact me. I am a resident at WC now. Winkie would not recognize the place now! Pat Kawana