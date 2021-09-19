SPROUSE, Nellie Winkler Wright "Winkie", born November 30, 1924, left this world for her heavenly reward on September 17, 2021. She was Mom to Jim Wright, Tom Wright (deceased) and Judy Herring. She was married a total of 66 years, first to Ed Wright, then to Richard Sprouse. Nana was what Jim's children, Christy Spears and Chad Wright, called her. She was also Nana to Bradley Herring (Tory) and Clayton Herring, Judy's sons. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, to whom she was Aunt Nell. Since Winkler was her maiden name, the nickname Winkie just naturally became what most people called her. Her second marriage took her to Florida and she returned to Virginia when she was widowed again. She spent the last seven years at Lakewood Manor, where she received wonderful care. Winkie was proud to have attended RPI, where she took business courses. She worked as a medical office assistant, physical therapy assistant and at Westport Manor and Westminster Canterbury in the PT department. Visitation will be at Woody Chapel Parham, Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. also at Woody Parham, followed by burial in Westhampton Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.