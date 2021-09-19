Menu
Nellie Winkler Wright "Winkie" Sprouse
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
SPROUSE, Nellie Winkler Wright "Winkie", born November 30, 1924, left this world for her heavenly reward on September 17, 2021. She was Mom to Jim Wright, Tom Wright (deceased) and Judy Herring. She was married a total of 66 years, first to Ed Wright, then to Richard Sprouse. Nana was what Jim's children, Christy Spears and Chad Wright, called her. She was also Nana to Bradley Herring (Tory) and Clayton Herring, Judy's sons. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, to whom she was Aunt Nell. Since Winkler was her maiden name, the nickname Winkie just naturally became what most people called her. Her second marriage took her to Florida and she returned to Virginia when she was widowed again. She spent the last seven years at Lakewood Manor, where she received wonderful care. Winkie was proud to have attended RPI, where she took business courses. She worked as a medical office assistant, physical therapy assistant and at Westport Manor and Westminster Canterbury in the PT department. Visitation will be at Woody Chapel Parham, Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. also at Woody Parham, followed by burial in Westhampton Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Judy and Jimmy - just learned of Winkie's passing - we've been out of town - and thought about her when we went through Florida - thoughts and prayers are with you all -
Peggy L Norris
Family
September 30, 2021
To the family of Nellie 'Winkie' Wright Sprouse.. I worked at Westminster Canterbury when your Mom, known then as 'Winkie Wright' was also there. I remember her well, she was always cheerful and helpful doing extra things for residents. I found a photo from 1976, celebrating the first anniversary of WC. Winkie was right there helping to serve that fantastic cake model of the tower building. I thought you would like to have it. I am glad you mentioned WC in her obituary. This must be a sad time for all of you and you have my prayers. My email is [email protected] if you wish to contact me. I am a resident at WC now. Winkie would not recognize the place now! Pat Kawana
Pat Kawana
Work
September 23, 2021
All of us cousins have such great memories of so many family get-togethers all through our lives. She will leave a hole in many hearts. I love you all. Janet and Dan
Janet Winkler Visanescu
Family
September 22, 2021
