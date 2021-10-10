Menu
Atty. Nelson R. Bickley Jr.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BICKLEY, Atty. Nelson R., Jr., Retired Lt. Colonel, of Richmond, died October 9, 2021. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral notice later.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
Scott's Funeral Home
I will never forget you. You always gave me advice, ( like a father figure) shared your childhood with me and was a very very dear friend. You was such a great attorney AND a friend. I dearly loved you and Mrs Bickley. RIP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED
Deborah Elliott/ Humphries
Friend
October 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 10, 2021
