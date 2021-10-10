To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
2 Entries
I will never forget you. You always gave me advice, ( like a father figure) shared your childhood with me and was a very very dear friend. You was such a great attorney AND a friend. I dearly loved you and Mrs Bickley. RIP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED
Deborah Elliott/ Humphries
Friend
October 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.