LIPSCOMB, Nelson "Butch" A. Jr., 73, found final peace on February 25, 2021. He was retired from Chesterfield County after 33 years of service. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1966 to 1969 and the Virginia National Guard from 1978 to 1991. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1968 right out of high school with the 173rd Airborne Brigade "Sky Soldiers." He leaves behind to treasure his memory wife, Linda Williams; sister, Barbara Turner; two daughters, Kim Jalbert (Jack) and Sherri Crostic (Corey); three granddaughters, Sierra, Logan and Taylor; and two stepchildren, Kerri Williams (Danny) and Brian Williams (Angie). Butch's sparkle and big heart will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The family will accept visitors 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.