LIPSCOMB, Nelson "Butch" A. Jr., 73, found final peace on February 25, 2021. He was retired from Chesterfield County after 33 years of service. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1966 to 1969 and the Virginia National Guard from 1978 to 1991. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1968 right out of high school with the 173rd Airborne Brigade "Sky Soldiers." He leaves behind to treasure his memory wife, Linda Williams; sister, Barbara Turner; two daughters, Kim Jalbert (Jack) and Sherri Crostic (Corey); three granddaughters, Sierra, Logan and Taylor; and two stepchildren, Kerri Williams (Danny) and Brian Williams (Angie). Butch's sparkle and big heart will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The family will accept visitors 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
9 Entries
Linda,
I'm so sorry for your loss. You and Butch were a fun part of our line dancing group.
Bev Martin
February 28, 2021
Linda, please accept my heartfelt sympathy. Butch was one of the nicest guys, he always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He will be missed!!
Joyce Stewart
February 27, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy. Butch was a fun & friendly guy. Fond memories with CSD of VA & a Cruise several of us went on, we all had a blast. Our heart goes out to Linda, his family & friends.
Dawn & Jimmy
Dawn Wallace
February 27, 2021
With Love, Ann and Robert
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Know our Thoughts and Prayers are there for you and family.
Pam Boyer
February 27, 2021
Thinking of you all. We are glad to have known Butch. Sending much love.
Marti and Tim Fabrizi
February 27, 2021
Hi Linda, I was heart broken when I received your call, Butch and I shared many stories about our love for the "Herd". We met in the 1980's in Richmond for "Tet 68" reunion and had been brothers ever since. We would meet at the "Wall" on Veterans Day and talk about our times in country. Rest my brother and peace and love.... Brother Frank
Frank Brookman
February 27, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Much love to you, your family & friends. May the wonderful memories be cherished and bring you comfort during this difficult time.
Pam John Klavenski
February 27, 2021
Butch had a big heart. I am glad we got to play golf a time or two. Rest well! All par 5's are birdy in heaven.