BISHOP, Nelson Paige, 71, of Middlesex, formerly of Powhatan, was met in heaven by his parents, Nelson S. and Doris Taylor Bishop on October 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Price Bishop; son, Russell M. Bishop (Carolyn) of Powhatan; sister, Dr. Nancy B. Newton (David) of Alabama. Paige was a retired Captain with the Henrico County Fire Dept. and a Chief Bailiff with Middlesex County. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice, as Paige truly loved his fur friends. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4, 2020.