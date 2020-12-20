Sally, my heart aches for you and your family as I can certainly tell you it is difficult to loose one so close to your heart. I will always remember Nelson sweet smile in church at Mt Pisgah. Since moving to SC I miss seeing my friends in Midlothian. It was nice when John and my daughter Cheryl lives on same street and you and I would run into each other at Spring Field Elementary School while we waited for our granddaughters to come out. My sympathies to you Sally. Your friend, Charlotte Rasnick

