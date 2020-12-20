Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nelson Glasgow Richards
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
RICHARDS, Nelson Glasgow, M.D., F.A.C.P., 96, of Midlothian, passed away with courage and dignity on December 13, 2020, at home.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Richards and Annette Glasgow Richards. He is survived by his loving wife, Sara (Sally) to whom he was happily married for 67 years; and his six children, Janis Hennessey (John), Scott Richards (Nancy), Karen Grundmeyer (Joe), John Richards (Mary McGuire), Tom Richards (Nadia) and Nelson Richards (Jessica); and his 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Andy), Jessie (Robert), Johnny (Bri), Jordan (Jason), Lindsay (TJ), Kristin (Hillman), Kelsey (Faizaan), Peter (Sarah), Eric (India), Kai, Nya (Connor), Pat, Sarah (James), Maggie, Ellis and Lanie; and 12 great-grandchildren, Emily, Caroline, Natalie, Ava, Fallon, Bella, London, Julianna, Brady, Rylin, Max and Bennett.

Nelson was born in Orange, New Jersey, August 15, 1924, growing up in the area before heading to Charlottesville, to attend The University of Virginia for both undergraduate and graduate schools. He earned a B.A. in Zoology in 1948 followed by a Doctorate in Medicine in 1952. He was a member of several honor societies at "The University" including Alpha Omega Alpha, Omicron Delta Kappa and The Raven Society. In addition, he served his country in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946.

During his postdoctoral training at New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center he completed an internship in medicine (1953), a residency also in medicine (1955), followed by a second residency in Neurology (1957). After a move to Maryland, he completed a Fellowship in Neurology at National Institutes of Health in 1958.

After his training, he moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he was with the Department of Neurology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation from 1959 to 1969. He moved back to his beloved Virginia to establish his private practice in Richmond. In addition, he was an Attending in the Department of Neurology at the Veterans Administration from 1972 until his retirement in 2001. He also had a satellite office in Kilmarnock, Va., where he was the Consulting Neurologist at Rappahannock General Hospital.

Dr. Richards served in many different capacities of several prestigious medical societies, most notably he was the first private practice clinician to be elected to the office of President of the American Academy of Neurology from 1983 to 1985.

He was an active member with the ASIM and also served as delegate with the AMA for over two decades.

He developed a passion and talent for sailing after he built his first boat, Witchcraft in the garage at their home in Shaker Heights. For many years he sailed with his family as crew in competitions and for pleasure, sharing his knowledge and skills as he created future generations of sailors.

After he retired from medicine he made many close friends on the golf course in his Stonehenge neighborhood. He also had a constant desire for continuing education throughout his life enjoying the diverse offerings he found at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

Due to Covid-19, there are no plans at this time. When we can safely gather again we will have a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the UVA Medical School Foundation, University of Virginia Medical School Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037. https://giving.uvahealth.com/organization/school-medicine
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So sorry to hear of Nelsons passing.He was a real sweetheart! Prayers to you Sally and family.
Gene and Joanie Newman
December 22, 2020
So sorry for you loss. Remember you Dad from your time in Roanoke. He will be missed by those that knew him - a real gentleman.
David Peterson
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing! I had the pleasure of meeting him and his wife through Dr.Stephen Young's office when I was his Nurse for 4 years and it was always a joy seeing their faces. Him and his Wife always had a smile on their face and were always a pleasure to be around and to talk to. He will be missed!
Casey Williams
December 21, 2020
I am deeply saddened for you in the loss of your husband, father and grandfather! Nelson was such a sweet man. Always kind to me and had such a special smile . May his spirit remain with you in your lives and memories!
Nancy Jones Canter
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your Dad was a smart man with a real zest for life I still recall well. Scott, I live in Richmond, so please let me know when you are coming to town. My number is 804-382-4420. Take care. blaino
Stu Blain
December 21, 2020
Sally, my heart aches for you and your family as I can certainly tell you it is difficult to loose one so close to your heart. I will always remember Nelson sweet smile in church at Mt Pisgah. Since moving to SC I miss seeing my friends in Midlothian. It was nice when John and my daughter Cheryl lives on same street and you and I would run into each other at Spring Field Elementary School while we waited for our granddaughters to come out. My sympathies to you Sally. Your friend, Charlotte Rasnick
Charlotte Rasnick
December 20, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to all y´all. My best life memories are tied to our little neighborhood in SW Roanoke - it was made even sweeter by having the Richards family as neighbors and friends. Prayers to you and yours. Your dad was a phenomenal guy.
Steve Moore
December 20, 2020
Deepest condolences to the entire family.
Genny Borden
December 20, 2020
A couple of memories that stand out... Nelson captured photos and videos of EVERY celebration and holidays!! Also, we spent many times on the front steps of the house talking, in depth, about the two magnolia trees in his front yard. Nelson´s finest qualities was his patience; his ability to listen; and the way he offered his point of view based on wisdom. I will never forget Nelson´s kind and gentle soul. Many blessings and comfort to Sally and the entire Richards´ clan.
Jeanne Foster Richards
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results