With Deepest Sympathy, We will be remembering Sister Grandma Netra Lightly forever. She was lovely, sweet, beautiful woman of God. Grandma Lightly loved the Lord. Every time we hug, she hold on tight. We would smile and laugh at each other with praise on our lips. Hallelujah! May God's love bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love, Sister Felicia Cotten, NDEC

Felicia Cotten, New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Friend January 13, 2022