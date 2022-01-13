Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Netra G. Lighty
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
LIGHTY, Netra G., 86, of N. Chesterfield, died January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew J. Lighty Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Michaela L. G. Webb (King David); four grandchildren, Maharai Guess (Tracy), Matthew and King David Webb II (Kenya) and Koren Webb Epps (Kyle); four great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Shan Lighty Dey and Sheliah L. P. Jordan; like daughters, Vanessa McDonald and June Fenner Lewis; like sons, Brian and Craig Mills; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, January 23 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 24 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 22, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person, Grandma Netra Lightly. We will love you and miss you always, Olivia and I was always greeted with a hug and loving smile from Grandma Lightly. Praying His strength, care and love will be very evident to you today. "Nothing can ever separate us from His love."Amen. (Roman 8:38.) May the love of God, family and friends carry you through your grief. Prayers and Love, Sisters Avis & Olivia Cotten, NDEC Family
Avis and Olivia Cotten, New Deliverance Evangelistic Church
Friend
January 13, 2022
With Deepest Sympathy, We will be remembering Sister Grandma Netra Lightly forever. She was lovely, sweet, beautiful woman of God. Grandma Lightly loved the Lord. Every time we hug, she hold on tight. We would smile and laugh at each other with praise on our lips. Hallelujah! May God's love bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love, Sister Felicia Cotten, NDEC
Felicia Cotten, New Deliverance Evangelistic Church
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear of the passing of Grandma Lighty. She was the sweetest and loved the Lord and everybody else. I will miss her lovely character and smiling face. I send blessings of peace to her loving family.
Joyce Alexander
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results