LIGHTY, Netra G., 86, of N. Chesterfield, died January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew J. Lighty Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Michaela L. G. Webb (King David); four grandchildren, Maharai Guess (Tracy), Matthew and King David Webb II (Kenya) and Koren Webb Epps (Kyle); four great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Shan Lighty Dey and Sheliah L. P. Jordan; like daughters, Vanessa McDonald and June Fenner Lewis; like sons, Brian and Craig Mills; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, January 23 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 24 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2022.