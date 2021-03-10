Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Nettie Othia Lucas Drake
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
DRAKE, Nettie Othia Lucas, 69, of Richmond, departed this life March 9, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer Drake (Stephanie); three granddaughters, Chanee, Tamia and Takiya; three grandsons, AnQuan, Zye and Harlem; great-grandson, Quintin Bagley; two sisters, Lucy and Maggie Lucas; two brothers, John and Leroy Lucas; two brothers-in-law, James Hawkins and Charles Mallory; a devoted host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Kevin Lucas officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Scott's Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your lost. She was a good and smart person. She loved her family and friends. I remember hanging out with your family on many occasions. She taught me a lot a MCV Emergency Room. I will never forget her and will miss her.
janet armstead
March 10, 2021
My prayers are with you, Kim and Jennifer. Love you.
Trina Davis
March 10, 2021
