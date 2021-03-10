DRAKE, Nettie Othia Lucas, 69, of Richmond, departed this life March 9, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer Drake (Stephanie); three granddaughters, Chanee, Tamia and Takiya; three grandsons, AnQuan, Zye and Harlem; great-grandson, Quintin Bagley; two sisters, Lucy and Maggie Lucas; two brothers, John and Leroy Lucas; two brothers-in-law, James Hawkins and Charles Mallory; a devoted host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Kevin Lucas officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2021.