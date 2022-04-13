Menu
Nettie Lou Dunn Kitchen
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA
KITCHEN, Nettie Lou Dunn, 86, of Franklin, passed away on April 12, 2022 in East Pavilion. Born in Yale on June 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Claude Crawford Dunn and Bernice Blythe Dunn.

Nettie was a graduate of Jarratt High School and a graduate of Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and retired from Union Camp after 26 years. Nettie was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Yale.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64-and-a-half years, Charles Gage Kitchen; a daughter, Claudia Kitchen Cotton; a son, Charles Gage "Chuck" Kitchen Jr. (Cynthia); a sister, Paige Withers; a brother, Charles A. Dunn (Janet); two grandchildren, Anna Denton Campbell (Jimi) and T. Wade Cotton (Emma); and two great-grandchildren, Denton Monroe Campbell and Miller Jean Campbell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Guess officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 20230 Peter's Bridge Road, Yale, Va. 23897 or any favorite charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue P.O. Box 743, Franklin, VA
Apr
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
VA
