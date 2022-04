KITCHEN, Nettie Lou Dunn, 86, of Franklin, passed away on April 12, 2022 in East Pavilion. Born in Yale on June 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Claude Crawford Dunn and Bernice Blythe Dunn.Nettie was a graduate of Jarratt High School and a graduate of Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and retired from Union Camp after 26 years. Nettie was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Yale.Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64-and-a-half years, Charles Gage Kitchen; a daughter, Claudia Kitchen Cotton; a son, Charles Gage "Chuck" Kitchen Jr. (Cynthia); a sister, Paige Withers; a brother, Charles A. Dunn (Janet); two grandchildren, Anna Denton Campbell (Jimi) and T. Wade Cotton (Emma); and two great-grandchildren, Denton Monroe Campbell and Miller Jean Campbell.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Guess officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 20230 Peter's Bridge Road, Yale, Va. 23897 or any favorite charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org