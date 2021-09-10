MORGAN, Nicholas B., 74, passed away on August 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. Nick was born on March 23, 1947 in Ronceverte, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Leo Morgan and Helen Virginia Honaker.



A kind and generous person, Nick dedicated his life to service. He studied theology at Davis & Elkins College and continued his education at the Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va. Nick was ordained in 1976 as a Minister of the Word & Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and provided guidance and support to several congregations. Nick was passionate about enriching the lives of others and served as the Executive Director of Virginia Voice, a nonprofit organization in Richmond, for 32 years.



Nick enjoyed traveling, hiking, kayaking and was an avid bird watcher. He was a passionate and dedicated fan of all West Virginia University sports. Nick was known for his witty and light-hearted sense of humor and never met a stranger. Nick's life of service to others and his warm and caring heart had such a positive impact on so many people.



Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Katie; and his sons, Scott (Tara), William (Mary), Andrew (Kari); and Katie's children, Justin (Kelly), Stephanie (Stephen), Clayton, Taylor; and his two brothers, Kirwan and Jan, "JD." Nick was a loving grandfather to Bria, Lanning, Connor, Lochlyn, Avery and Reid.



Nick leaves behind his former wife, Pat Morgan; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.



A private family service will be held in his remembrance. Memorial donations may be made to Virginia Voice at P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.