PRYOR, Nina Daniel, Born in Midlothian, Virginia, Nina Daniel Pryor, age 68, died recently from early onset Alzheimer's disease. Nina is survived by her life partner, Elizabeth Read Northen; her daughter, Lindsey Pryor Hurlburt (Henry); her grandson, Isaac Henry Hurlburt; her sister, Mary Ellen Price (Buzz); and brother, Stuart Daniel (Beth). Nina was predeceased by her father and mother, Herman and Marie Daniel; and her brother, Danny (Barb). Nina is also survived by three nieces and two nephews.
Nina worked in the medical field as a medical coder and a medical assistant until she discovered her true calling of becoming an LPGA golf teaching professional. Nina aimed for and hit the target of achieving the highest status, Class A, and was also selected by the LPGA to be a national evaluator for aspiring teaching professionals. Nina believed in the power of golf to bring people of all ages and walks of life together for fun and better health.
A volunteer with Richmond Animal League, Nina was also known for her passion for all animals. She believed that any day she could kiss a horse on the nose would be her best!
At this time, a memorial reception for Nina has been postponed due to COVID sensitivities. We hope to reschedule in early spring.
In lieu of flowers, thank you for considering a contribution in Nina's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.