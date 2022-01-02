Menu
Nina Daniel Pryor
PRYOR, Nina Daniel, Born in Midlothian, Virginia, Nina Daniel Pryor, age 68, died recently from early onset Alzheimer's disease. Nina is survived by her life partner, Elizabeth Read Northen; her daughter, Lindsey Pryor Hurlburt (Henry); her grandson, Isaac Henry Hurlburt; her sister, Mary Ellen Price (Buzz); and brother, Stuart Daniel (Beth). Nina was predeceased by her father and mother, Herman and Marie Daniel; and her brother, Danny (Barb). Nina is also survived by three nieces and two nephews.

Nina worked in the medical field as a medical coder and a medical assistant until she discovered her true calling of becoming an LPGA golf teaching professional. Nina aimed for and hit the target of achieving the highest status, Class A, and was also selected by the LPGA to be a national evaluator for aspiring teaching professionals. Nina believed in the power of golf to bring people of all ages and walks of life together for fun and better health.

A volunteer with Richmond Animal League, Nina was also known for her passion for all animals. She believed that any day she could kiss a horse on the nose would be her best!

At this time, a memorial reception for Nina has been postponed due to COVID sensitivities. We hope to reschedule in early spring.

In lieu of flowers, thank you for considering a contribution in Nina's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is broken..Nina girl..u were the sweetest lgod needed a angel and when he called u home he got one..my heart goes out to Liz and her daughter and grandson and the family. I was blessed to assist Nina in her everyday living well I was working at sunrise..and always a smile on her face and ready to clean the sitting area..rip.
Karen mcglynn
Work
January 24, 2022
I first met Nina several years ago as I was resurrecting my golf game and she was an amazing person and teacher to work with. To this day I still have the notes she gave me and the recorded lesson to work with. My thoughts are with you all that were close to her and you would be proud of all the many people she helped make better playing the game we loved..
Burke Morton
Friend
January 2, 2022
