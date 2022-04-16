WADE, Nira Ann Comer, 88, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 13, 2022. Nira was born and raised in Virgilina, Halifax County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Z. and Lizzie W. Comer; son, Charles E. Wade; brother, Cralle Z. Comer; sister, Alberdine C. Gaston; and sister, Evelyn C. Newcomb. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Berley E. Wade; son, Michael R. Wade (Dawn); daughter, Suzanne Jara-Almonte (Carlos); daughter, Sarah Simmons (Chris); sister, Carolyn C. Lawson (William) of Midlothian; and five beloved, granddaughters, Kristen, Lauren, Madelynn, Samantha and Elizabeth. Nira loved God and her family. She was an extraordinarily talented homemaker. Every meal was delicious and every party or holiday celebration was an event to be remembered. Nothing delighted her more than children, and she was fortunate to spend a good deal of time with her granddaughters, which brought her so much joy. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and dedication to her husband and family, her magical way with children and the countless clothing and decorative items she sewed or otherwise crafted by hand for over 70 years. Family and friends will be received at the family home on Sunday, April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate Nira's life. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who eased Nira's suffering, especially Bon Secours Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours Hospice House or Samaritan's Purse.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2022.