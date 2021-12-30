Menu
Noel Samuel Clifton
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
CLIFTON, Noel Samuel, "Sam," 92, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on December 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Clifton; his brother, Raymond Ridgeway and sister-in-law, Ramona Ridgeway, of Richmond; and his brother-in-law, James W. Hyams of Roanoke, Va. Sam was born December 11, 1929 in Danville, Va., where he grew up. After earning a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Virginia, Sam served in the U.S. Navy as a Supply Corps Officer. He then received his law degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Sam was a former executive director of the Virginia State Bar.

A 42-year resident of Richmond's Fan district, Sam enjoyed travel, playing bridge, his daily jog, a glass (or two) of red wine and spirited debate. The family wishes to thank Westminster Canterbury Richmond for its care and concern. At Sam's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
