Nora T. Taylor Short
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
SHORT, Nora T. Taylor, 77, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Short; and her brother, Hyman Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy S. McCray (Stephen); and two sons, John Stacy Short and Derek Lee Short; grandchildren, Sean, Connor and Lauren McCray; and sister, Barbara Ann Yeattes. Nora graduated in 1965, from East Carolina University and worked over a year for the Virginia Deptartment of Health, Education and Welfare in Richmond, Va. After that, she became a homemaker and devoted her life to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fix Ministry, 4465 Mount Olive Cohoke Rd., King William, Va. 23086. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A mother´s love is the greatest gift we receive. You were blessed to have such a caring lady to call Mother. My prayers are with you in this time of grief.
Mary Jo Elliott
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Nora was an amazing woman she will be missed
Nilda Blohm
March 1, 2021
Miss Nora as my granddaughter called her Nora you are going to be missed so much you were the best neighbor in the world I love you and miss you so much
Nilda Blohm
March 1, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Nora was a sweet and generous lady with a big heart. She will be missed.
Betsy Elliott
February 28, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Nora's passing. Her family meant the world to her and I know she will be missed terribly by all of her children and grandchildren. I send you all lots of love during this time.
Brenda
February 28, 2021
Stacy, Derek, and Stacy, you were always the #1 priority for your Mom and Dad; I trust you know how blessed you were to have her as your parent, ally, cheerleader and advocate. May she rest in peace, and may you be sustained by hope in Christ, faith in God's presence and peace, and the love which even death cannot defeat.
David Hindman
February 28, 2021
