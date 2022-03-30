Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nora Tang Yu
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
YU, Nora Tang, passed away on March 28, 2022 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Yu; father, En Hou Tang; mother, Chu Han Wang; and brother, Jack H. Tang. She is survived by her son, Michael Yu (Sandy); daughter, Diana Horner (Ken); sister and brother-in-law, Terry and H.C. Yu; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Eric, Melinda (Corey), Stephen (Kayla); great-grandchild, Crosby; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.