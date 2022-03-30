YU, Nora Tang, passed away on March 28, 2022 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Yu; father, En Hou Tang; mother, Chu Han Wang; and brother, Jack H. Tang. She is survived by her son, Michael Yu (Sandy); daughter, Diana Horner (Ken); sister and brother-in-law, Terry and H.C. Yu; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Eric, Melinda (Corey), Stephen (Kayla); great-grandchild, Crosby; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.