AYERS, Norma, danced into the arms of Jesus on March 2, 2021. She is survived by her devoted twin sister, Sandra Gentry (younger by six minutes!); her adoring children, Cathy Mueller (Kenny), Greg Holt (Debbie), Janet King (Barry) and Mary Courts (Michael); and her beloved grandchildren, Carlie Cutright (Brad), Emily and Anna Thomas, Sally and Jackson Holt, Olivia Wilburn and Molly King. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Clara Foster; and the love of her life, her husband, Jim Ayers. She graduated from John Marshall High School, excelling in grades and athletics, playing field hockey, softball and basketball. After high school, she married, worked and raised her children. Fun-loving and spirited, she was always on the go and up for adventure. She had many long and lasting friendships, most notably with family friend, Janet Adkins, her ride or die...the original Thelma and Louise. Norma came into this life with many gifts and a powerful work ethic, spending much of her career as the assistant to the warden at the Powhatan Correctional Center, a huge responsibility that she shouldered with competence and grace. After marrying the most caring and loving man she had ever met, Jim, she retired in her early fifties to enjoy a long and loving life of travel, adventure, and her true passion...FAMILY. Norma loved and treasured her children and grandchildren. She remembered every birthday, anniversary and special occasion. She joyfully celebrated every success or milestone and was always the family's memory -- she could recite dates and times of every happy moment. She took thousands of pictures throughout her life with her children and grandchildren, leaving us with a treasure trove of memories to share. Norma passed away peacefully after a long and difficult illness with liver failure, representing the last major struggle of her life. During this, like all other hardships she endured, she never complained. Not ever. She met life with hope and optimism and incredible strength. She was always smiling and laughing and sweet to the core. In her final moments with us, she was saying, "I love you" and blowing kisses. Her family is forever grateful to the staff at The Crossings at Ironbridge, At Home Hospice, private caregivers over the past three years who loved and cared for her in her home and at The Crossings; especially Tara and Shaquia, who faithfully served her every day this last year during the pandemic. We thank our church families, friends, family, neighbors, co-workers and complete strangers who showed love, kindness and compassion along this journey. Visitation to be held at 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23838, followed by the service at 3 p.m. Graveside at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Memory of Norma Ayers (memo line) to Mercy Mall, a free boutique that gives hope and practical items to families in crisis. All donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to Mercy Mall, P.O. Box 1890, Midlothian, Va. 23113.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.