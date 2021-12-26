Menu
Norma Willowby Collie Hazzard
1923 - 2021
HAZZARD, Norma Willowby Collie, born February 19, 1923, passed from this mortal life on December 19, 2021. Originally from Halifax, Virginia, Norma lived in Lynchburg for 20 years, Norfolk for 45 years and Richmond since 2012. Norma was the last of the 13 children born to John Spencer Collie and Nettie Lee Hendrick. Norma was predeceased by her parents; as well as siblings, Jack, Mary Sue, Willie, Viola, Anna, Eugene, Earl, Louise, Richard, Taylor, Doris and Dorothy. Norma also outlived three husbands, James L. Jordan Jr. (Lynchburg), James E. Avera Jr. (Norfolk) and Joseph L. Hazzard (Norfolk). Norma is survived by her daughter, Teresa Leake (Wayne) of Richmond; son, James L. Jordan III (Rosa) of Monroe; stepdaughter, JoAnn Watts (Ronny) of Norfolk; and stepsons, Curtis Avera and Charles Avera (Janet) of Bedford. Norma leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A sincere and heartfelt thanks goes to the dedicated staff of Amedisys Hospice, as well as Danley Marshall and her team at The Virginian. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 28, 2021 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel, Virginia Beach is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all the prayers offered, as well as kindnesses extended during this time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA
