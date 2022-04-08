JAECKLE, Norma Edith, 99, of Chester, Virginia, passed away on April 5, 2022. The daughter of the late Frank Walter and Eleanor Pfeiffer, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Joseph Jaeckle. Norma loved her family dearly. She moved many times with her husband throughout the years to support his career. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother and made friends very easily, all of whom she cherished along with her family. She was a dedicated member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Chester and she loved her traditional shot of Old Crow whiskey!
Norma is survived by her children, Gary Jaeckle (Bonnie), Daniel Jaeckle (Liz), Ronald Jaeckle (Dorothy) and Sharon Gibson; grandchildren, Jake, Paul, Susan, Julie, Laura, Brandon, Kate, Beth, Jeff, Carrie and Kylie; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous other extended family and friends. The family would like to thank her loving caretakers, Mimi and Bibi. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Harrowgate Road, Chester, Va. at 11 a.m. on Monday April, 11, 2022. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norma's memory to The Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.