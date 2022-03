MCCOLLUM, Norma Molina, age 66, of Conyers, Ga., formerly of Highland Springs, passed away peaceably May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Glenn McCollum; her parents, Gil and Lila Molina. She is survived by her brother, Rodney R. Molina; two sisters, Charlotte M. Millican and Carmen T. Molina. A Celebration of Life and graveside services will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.