Norma Reemtsen
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
REEMTSEN, Mrs. Norma, 93, of Richmond, passed away on April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis M. Reemtsen. She is survived by her sons, Rick, Gary and Brian Reemtsen; and her stepdaughters, Kay Norton and Becky Gannon.

The family will receive guests from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 20, 2022 with a service at 3 p.m. to follow at the Affinity Funeral Service home, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
