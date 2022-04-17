REEMTSEN, Mrs. Norma, 93, of Richmond, passed away on April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis M. Reemtsen. She is survived by her sons, Rick, Gary and Brian Reemtsen; and her stepdaughters, Kay Norton and Becky Gannon.



The family will receive guests from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 20, 2022 with a service at 3 p.m. to follow at the Affinity Funeral Service home, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294.



In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Association.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.