CLAIBORNE, Norman L., departed this life on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Catherine P. Claiborne; four children, Juila Weekes, Michael Claiborne, Connie Claiborne and Tyrone Claiborne (Peggy); one aunt, Ruby Pearson; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Poplar Mount Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, Virginia with interment in the church cemetery. Browns Funeral Service Lawrenceville, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
It broke my heart to find out this way that you had passed on to your new Heavenly home. I grew up knowing you and your family as my neighbors. I asked about you on so many occasions so this is heartbreaking. Thank you for being a great neighbor and for all the lovely smiles and waves. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Connie and TC, I pray that you all take comfort in the great man that he was (still is). I will let my family know. May GOD hold you all close.
Sandy Kearney-Bullock
August 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.