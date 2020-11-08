BURKHART, Norman "Norm" Floyd, Jr., 72, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Floyd Burkhart Sr.; mother, Grace Burkhart O'Brien; and stepfather, Lloyd Martin O'Brien Jr. He is survived by his brother, Wayne Verna Burkhart; sisters, Carolyn Kremen, Pamela Burkhart Lewis and Robin New; niece, Shannon Harris; nephew, Vincent Lewis; and a host of cousins. Norm graduated from John R. Tucker High School, where he was on the track team. He worked at Reynolds Metals for 15 years and retired from MCV as a Computer Operator. He enjoyed antique cars, car shows, camping and boating. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.