EDWARDS, Norman H., 86, of Charles City, Va., departed this life November 26, 2020. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City.