LAND, Dr. Norman Earl Jr., 78, died at home on September 19, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. He was born in Richmond to the late Dorothy E. (Whetstone) Land and Norman E. Land Sr. He was the brother of the late Paul C. Land. He leaves behind his son, William P. Riley-Land and his wife, Sarah and their daughter, Della; as well as his daughter, Sarah E. Riley-Land and her husband, Chris. He also leaves behind his brother, A. Parker Land and his wife, Susan; as well as his sister, Kay E. (Land) Lutz and her husband, Glen. Norman was a Professor of Art History at the University of Missouri for 40 years, retiring in 2015 with Professor Emeritus status. He was a mentor to students in the McNair Scholars Program and received numerous honors for academic achievement. He also served as the Chair of Excellence in Art History at Memphis State University for one year. He attended Virginia Military Institute on a football scholarship, then received his B.F.A. in Painting from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). He earned both his M.A. and Ph.D. in Art History from the University of Virginia. Norman was an avid writer, and his published books include The Potted Tree: Essays in Venetian Art, The Viewer as Poet: The Renaissance Response to Art, Love and Rivalry: Stories of Renaissance Artists by Women Authors, Art and Love: A Concise History and Duckwax: Brief Essays on Everything and Other Writings. He co-edited Reading Vasari, which received the 2006 SECAC Award for Excellence in Scholarly Research and Publication. He also published over 75 articles and delivered over 30 papers at conferences. His works have been cited nearly 500 times. Norman's favorite pastimes were walking on nature trails and going on drives in the countryside. His most treasured memories were taking his beloved children to his favorite vacation spot, The Outer Banks, N.C. A visitation will be held September 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, Mo. 65203. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home, 9501 Coyote Hill Rd., Harrisburg, Mo. 65256 (coyotehill.org
) or VMI Alumni Agencies Keydet Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450 (vmialumni.org
) will be appreciated. Visit Norman's memorial website (myfarewelling.com/memorial/butch
), where a livestream of the service will be available.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.