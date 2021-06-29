MILLIGAN, Norman Odell, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 3, 1928 in Portsmouth, Va., the eldest of five boys. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Kight Morrisette Milligan. Always a devoted father, he is survived by his three sons, Rusty Milligan, Ronnie Milligan (Laurie) and Randy Milligan (Elizabeth), all of Richmond, Va. A doting grandfather to seven grandchildren, Emily Donovan (Connor) of Washington, D.C., Anne Stewart Milligan (Lawson Patton), Christopher and Andrew Milligan, Lindsay and Hunter Milligan, all of Richmond, Va., Ashley Byrnes of Washington, D.C.; his latest prides of joy, great-grandchildren, Sallie Donovan and Lawson Patton; brothers, Dewey Stanley Milligan of Norfolk and James Coval Milligan of Nags Head. He is also survived by his special companion, Wilma Thompson, whom he reunited with five years ago after 72 years. Norman was a graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk, Va. and was drafted to serve in the Air Force during WWII as a radio operator. Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Nancy and they had 60 wonderful years together building a beautiful family in Richmond. His career spanned seven decades in the construction industry, beginning in 1952 as an estimator for Virginia Engineering Company, then president of HIVA of Virginia, started his own company, MRI for many years with his partner until his retirement and then worked part-time for a small GC until the age of 88. Norman was very involved in the Richmond community, including serving as president of Tuckahoe Little League, advisory member of Henrico County School Board, Henrico Representative for Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury and over 70 years of active participation as a Virginia Mason, including Past Master and former member of the Masonic Home of Virginia Board of Governors.Norman was a man of strong faith, maintaining an active membership in River Road Church Baptist since 1962. Out of all his numerous accomplishments, the most important was building a loving and faithful family who absolutely adored him. All those who met him knew what a special man he was – a heart of gold, bearer of the warmest hugs, a perpetual smiling face and wonderful sense of humor. We are heartbroken but know that our guiding light will always be with us.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at River Road Church Baptist, with a reception in the fellowship hall to immediately follow. Private family interment at Westhampton Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Home of Virginia or Tuckahoe Little League.