Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norman Odell Milligan Sr.
ABOUT
Maury High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
MILLIGAN, Norman Odell, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 3, 1928 in Portsmouth, Va., the eldest of five boys. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Kight Morrisette Milligan. Always a devoted father, he is survived by his three sons, Rusty Milligan, Ronnie Milligan (Laurie) and Randy Milligan (Elizabeth), all of Richmond, Va. A doting grandfather to seven grandchildren, Emily Donovan (Connor) of Washington, D.C., Anne Stewart Milligan (Lawson Patton), Christopher and Andrew Milligan, Lindsay and Hunter Milligan, all of Richmond, Va., Ashley Byrnes of Washington, D.C.; his latest prides of joy, great-grandchildren, Sallie Donovan and Lawson Patton; brothers, Dewey Stanley Milligan of Norfolk and James Coval Milligan of Nags Head. He is also survived by his special companion, Wilma Thompson, whom he reunited with five years ago after 72 years. Norman was a graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk, Va. and was drafted to serve in the Air Force during WWII as a radio operator. Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Nancy and they had 60 wonderful years together building a beautiful family in Richmond. His career spanned seven decades in the construction industry, beginning in 1952 as an estimator for Virginia Engineering Company, then president of HIVA of Virginia, started his own company, MRI for many years with his partner until his retirement and then worked part-time for a small GC until the age of 88. Norman was very involved in the Richmond community, including serving as president of Tuckahoe Little League, advisory member of Henrico County School Board, Henrico Representative for Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury and over 70 years of active participation as a Virginia Mason, including Past Master and former member of the Masonic Home of Virginia Board of Governors.

Norman was a man of strong faith, maintaining an active membership in River Road Church Baptist since 1962. Out of all his numerous accomplishments, the most important was building a loving and faithful family who absolutely adored him. All those who met him knew what a special man he was – a heart of gold, bearer of the warmest hugs, a perpetual smiling face and wonderful sense of humor. We are heartbroken but know that our guiding light will always be with us.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at River Road Church Baptist, with a reception in the fellowship hall to immediately follow. Private family interment at Westhampton Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Home of Virginia or Tuckahoe Little League.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
River Road Church Baptist
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie and Brad Grove
July 7, 2021
Jerry & Janet Harris
July 1, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. Your mom and dad were an amazing couple. I enjoyed my talks with them most fridays at Melito´s. Peace to you all.
Malcolm Buran
Friend
July 1, 2021
Randy, Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family as your grieve the loss of your father. May you find comfort in your memories.
Clay & Lindsey Lewis
Other
July 1, 2021
Randy, Please give my love to your family. I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you.
Mr. T (Tom Adkins)
July 1, 2021
The Melito's Girls
June 30, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Jenn B.
Jennifer Beale
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Mandy Taylor
June 30, 2021
Mandy Taylor
June 30, 2021
Ramzi and Gisele Aboujaoude
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss - will always remember him for his devotion to his boys and TLL. Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Robbie and Heather Parrish
June 30, 2021
Uncle Norman - what special childhood memories I have summers in Richmond with Uncle Norman & Aunt Nancy and Rusty , Ronnie & Randy . Always got special treatment being the only girl. Such a wonderful family . Sorry as we grew up we lost touch . I know Uncle Norman was very proud of his boys and all the grandkids and great as Aunt Nancy was . God Bless you all . Heaven got a Angel for sure .
Patti Silver (Liverman)
Family
June 29, 2021
I always enjoyed seeing Bro. Norman around the Masonic Home. His cheerful demeanor made a lot of folks very happy and we will all miss him.
Terry Hilton
Work
June 29, 2021
So sad to hear of Norman's passing. The man with a constant smile and warm words will surely be missed but his memories will last within the families heart's forever. God bless Norman and his loving family.
Preston "Bunny" Hall
Friend
June 29, 2021
On behalf of the Brethren of Atlantic Lodge No. 2, please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of our dear Worshipful Brother and friend to that Celestial Lodge Above. Sincerely, Wes Latchford Worshipful Master 2021 Atlantic Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M.
Atlantic Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M.
Other
June 29, 2021
