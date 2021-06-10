Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norment "Jimmy" Anderson
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
ANDERSON, Norment "Jimmy", 74, of New Kent, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Anderson; and is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Anderson; two daughters, Kelly Addison and Casey Bowles (Steven); three grandchildren, Brittney, Sean and Anderson; brother, Larry Anderson; lifelong friend, Lee Connell (Linda); as well as many other loving family members and friends. Jimmy was a graduate of Highland Springs High School, a U.S. Army veteran and spent his career as a pressman for various printers in Metro Richmond, retiring from the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, snow skiing, camping, playing pool and going on cruises with his family. A celebration of Jimmy's life, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 4 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130 Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Condolences to your family during this time of grief. RIP Norman and it was great working with you at Expert Graphics and Cadmus.
Bertha Watts
Work
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results