ANDERSON, Norment "Jimmy", 74, of New Kent, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Anderson; and is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Anderson; two daughters, Kelly Addison and Casey Bowles (Steven); three grandchildren, Brittney, Sean and Anderson; brother, Larry Anderson; lifelong friend, Lee Connell (Linda); as well as many other loving family members and friends. Jimmy was a graduate of Highland Springs High School, a U.S. Army veteran and spent his career as a pressman for various printers in Metro Richmond, retiring from the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, snow skiing, camping, playing pool and going on cruises with his family. A celebration of Jimmy's life, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 4 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130 Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2021.