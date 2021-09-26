Menu
Norris L. Jeter
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
JETER, Norris L., departed this life September 13, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Knox; son, Jordan Grice (Keah); three grandchildren, Jaylin Grice, Keron Edwards Jr. and Amara Morse-Grice; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment St. James Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Farewell Old-Friend. Fly-High. Condolences to the Family And Friends.
rosa johnson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
Jordan and Elisha: (Sherman and Keta)...Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of your dad´s passing from this "earthly realm" of existence! He was a wonderful person. He was always there to lend a helping hand. We know that his earthy body took it´s last breath down here...BUT HIS SPIRIT INSTANTLY WAS IN THE PRESENCE OF GOD! On Monday Norris received his "total healing". He no longer has any pain or worries. We all know without a shadow of doubt that Norris "Still Lives"! We can rest..."assured by the Word Of GOD"...That This Is Not The End...BUT... "A NEW BEGINNING "! We will be "forever" reunited at the proper time! No more Pain, Sorrow,Worries or Death! HALLELUJAH!
Leslie and Lois Alleyne
Friend
September 16, 2021
