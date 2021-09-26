Jordan and Elisha: (Sherman and Keta)...Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of your dad´s passing from this "earthly realm" of existence! He was a wonderful person. He was always there to lend a helping hand. We know that his earthy body took it´s last breath down here...BUT HIS SPIRIT INSTANTLY WAS IN THE PRESENCE OF GOD! On Monday Norris received his "total healing". He no longer has any pain or worries. We all know without a shadow of doubt that Norris "Still Lives"! We can rest..."assured by the Word Of GOD"...That This Is Not The End...BUT... "A NEW BEGINNING "! We will be "forever" reunited at the proper time! No more Pain, Sorrow,Worries or Death! HALLELUJAH!

Leslie and Lois Alleyne Friend September 16, 2021