JETER, Norris L., departed this life September 13, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Knox; son, Jordan Grice (Keah); three grandchildren, Jaylin Grice, Keron Edwards Jr. and Amara Morse-Grice; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment St. James Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
Farewell Old-Friend. Fly-High. Condolences to the Family And Friends.
rosa johnson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
Jordan and Elisha: (Sherman and Keta)...Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of your dad´s passing from this "earthly realm" of existence! He was a wonderful person. He was always there to lend a helping hand. We know that his earthy body took it´s last breath down here...BUT HIS SPIRIT INSTANTLY WAS IN THE PRESENCE OF GOD! On Monday Norris received his "total healing". He no longer has any pain or worries. We all know without a shadow of doubt that Norris "Still Lives"! We can rest..."assured by the Word Of GOD"...That This Is Not The End...BUT... "A NEW BEGINNING "!
We will be "forever" reunited at the proper time! No more Pain, Sorrow,Worries or Death! HALLELUJAH!