WOODEN, Norville King, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior in the early morning hours of Friday, March 25, 2022, after a private but courageous battle with cancer. She was in hospice for 22 months. A 76-year resident of Hampton, she was passionate about her yard and flowers. Born, raised and educated in Prince George County, Virginia, she was the fifth child of 11 children. She was the widow of Roger Wooden to whom she had been married for 63 years at the time of his death. On her 94th birthday in January, Norville raked pine needles in her yard. Fiercely independent, she lived alone until the last weeks of her life. Over the years, Norville traveled with Roger and family to many of the 50 states, the domestic travel culminating in a 50th anniversary trip to five Hawaiian Islands. They also enjoyed a special trip to Europe. She is survived by her two devoted and caring daughters, Jean W. Cunningham and Kimberly W. Woodson (Carl), both of Henrico; and her son, Roger Jr. of Hampton; six grandchildren, five of whom were educated in area public schools, Brooke Cunningham, Minneapolis, Minn., Justin Cunningham, Wrightsville, Pa. and Bradford Cunningham (Shelcy), New Albany, Ohio and James and Heather Williams, Henrico; four great-grandchildren, three sisters and one brother. There will be no visitation or viewing. A private service is being held. Contributions can be made in the memory of Norville K. Wooden to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 410, Glen Allen, Va. 23058 or online using the website for the Cancer Society
, noting in memory of Norville Wooden. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, Smithfield, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.