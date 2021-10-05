BOWMAN, Octavia B., 90, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, died on Friday, October 1, 2021.
She was born in Bailey, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late John Edmond and Octavia Brantley Beard. She was a graduate of University of North Carolina, where she was a part of the first co-ed class and had to pay her tuition with livestock. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church since 1970 and was a retired federal employee of over 35 years. Octavia enjoyed writing, especially poetry and used her gift to write family history and song lyrics. She was the U.S. Army Editor of the Year in 1980 and received an award at the Pentagon. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Wesley Bowman Jr.; two daughters, Patricia Foote and Lee Ann Shackelford (Joe); three grandchildren, Shannon Tingen, Steven Foote and Casey Bowman Miles; three great-grandchildren, Jamie Tingen, Cheyenne Tingen and Aaron Tingen; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Bailey Town Cemetery, Nash, North Carolina. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association
National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Virginia 22102. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.