Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Octavia Lawson-Jones
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
LAWSON-JONES, Octavia, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away in Florida on February 17, 2021, at the Debary Nursing and Rehab Center in Debary, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Frank Franisco Jr. and Wayne D. Franisco; six siblings; and her spouses, Dorsey Lawson and William Jones. She is survived by her devoted sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Octavia was a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 40 years. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 East Laburnum Ave. Private viewing for family only. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of cousin Octavia. Much Love.
Brenda Smith
March 1, 2021
To the family I'm deeply sorry for your loss. I am the great nephew of MS lawson
Anthony m henderson
February 28, 2021
Condolences to Franika and the family
Deborah Jones (Brooks)
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of Ms. Octavia. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
~ Psalm 94:17-19
Danielle
February 26, 2021
I believe you have arrived home and have received eternal freedom from Jesus. It was a joy how we worshipped at Trinity for the Lord. RIP
Rev. Shirley Friend
February 25, 2021
Condolences to the family. RIP, Octavia, my friend.
Jennifer
February 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Ms. Octavia was a very good friend to me and will be deeply missed.
James Creer
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results