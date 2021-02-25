LAWSON-JONES, Octavia, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away in Florida on February 17, 2021, at the Debary Nursing and Rehab Center in Debary, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Frank Franisco Jr. and Wayne D. Franisco; six siblings; and her spouses, Dorsey Lawson and William Jones. She is survived by her devoted sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Octavia was a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 40 years. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 East Laburnum Ave. Private viewing for family only. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.