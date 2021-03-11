BUCKLEN, Okley Bert "Buck", left this world on March 5, 2021 to go see what lies beyond. Buck was born on December 24, 1932 in Raven, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertie Clarence and Dora Maymie Bales Bucklen; and 10 of his 12 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Catherine Burket Bucklen; his brother, Jerry; and sister, Peggy; his four daughters, Debra Bucklen (Joseph Shoop), Jennifer Georgie Bucklen, Paula Ray (Jerry) and Amy Kane (David); his 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Buck graduated from Richlands High School in Tazewell County, Virginia in 1950. In 1956, Buck graduated from the Apprentice School of Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company as a Hull Designer and shortly thereafter, received a full scholarship to Virginia Tech and graduated with honors in three years with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering. He also received his Master of Science in Mining Engineering in 1969 from West Virginia University. His early career was spent at North American Coal and Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. In 1970, he was hired by A.T. Massey Coal Company eventually becoming Massey's Vice President of Engineering and Development. He retired in 1993. After retirement, he continued in the field of mining consulting and dabbled in real estate. Besides work, Buck enjoyed running and competed in several marathons. Buck was also a history enthusiast. He loved to spend time with his many grandchildren and enjoyed watching all their sporting events and music, dance and theatre productions. He had great pride in being able to provide so much for his family, especially since he came from such a modest upbringing. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Family will receive visitors beforehand starting at 1 p.m. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Gifts may be made to the Bucklen Scholarship Fund at Virginia Tech online at mining.vt.edu/giving.html
or via mail to Virginia Tech Advancement Division, Office of Gift Accounting, University Gateway Center (0336), 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, Va. 24061. Please designate the College of Engineering, Mining and Minerals Engineering, ATTN: Bucklen Family Scholarship.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.