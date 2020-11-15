GIBBS-SUTHERLAND, Ola Rose, age 93, of Oakes, North Dakota, passed peacefully Friday morning, November 6, 2020. She contracted the Coronavirus.
She is joining her father, Sam Henry Gibbs; stepfather, Ernest Abernathy; mother, Alice Gibbs-Abernathy; and her brothers, Tommy, Linwood and Shelton.
She is survived by her four children, Lory Lee, Alice, Paul Jr. and Scott William (ex Marie); her three grandchildren, Michael (ex Kaylin), Gavin, and Danielle; four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Nolan, Brennan and Abigael; her nephew, Doug (who cheered her up every time he called); her niece, Melba (Carl and Elliot); nephew, Tommy Jr. (Deborah, Chris and Brian); and niece, Linda (Buck); Shirley Barney and Rebecca; and her newfound friends, Harley Wagner, Barb and Robert Lewis and Peggy Rodingen.
She was a career woman who truly paved a path for women starting in the Women's Army Corps (W.A.C.), then a mother of four children and later a third career working as a civil servant with the Veterans Hospital, also as a medtech. She was the first Female Soldier of the Month from Fort Lee, Va., to be honored at the Pentagon and the first female Director of the Clinical Laboratory at the VA Hospital in Allen Park, Michigan.
Rest in Peace Mom. You are still loved more than you know.
A service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook signing at www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
. Memorials are preferred to the Hospice of the Red River Valley, 1701 38th St., S. Fargo, N.D. 58103.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.