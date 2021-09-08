Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ole Larsen
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
LARSEN, Ole, 57, of Chester, Virginia, departed this life on August 30, 2021. He left behind a wife, Lori; son, Martin; and extended family and friends. His personality was larger than life and he was well respected by his colleagues and clients. Ole had a passion for cooking meals for friends and loved ones and the bigger the crowd, the better. His friends would describe him as smart, funny, generous and always willing to talk to a stranger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results