LARSEN, Ole, 57, of Chester, Virginia, departed this life on August 30, 2021. He left behind a wife, Lori; son, Martin; and extended family and friends. His personality was larger than life and he was well respected by his colleagues and clients. Ole had a passion for cooking meals for friends and loved ones and the bigger the crowd, the better. His friends would describe him as smart, funny, generous and always willing to talk to a stranger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in his honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.