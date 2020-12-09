BRADBY, Olive Nokomis Adkins, went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2020. Olive was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Savannah Adkins; two daughters, Lisa Nanette and Melanie Hope Bradby. Olive leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, Emmitt A. Bradby "Awahnee"; her children, Marlon (Celie), Sylvia Wynn (Woody), Connie Lankford (Willie), Sonya Stewart (Patrick); grandchildren, Marla, Lauren, Joy, Tony (Lacey), Hilary, Kiri, Cameron and Sheldon; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Waylon. She also leaves behind two foster daughters, Valerie Jefferson and Tonya Woodard (Kelly). Olive leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including two special nieces, Wilma Loving, with gratitude for the loving care she gave, Vicki Holmes (Howard) and their children, Jarrett (Meghan), Dakota and Hailey; and one special nephew, Arnold Adkins; in-laws, Kathleen Canaday, Herman Bradby (Lucille), Arnette Adkins, Milford Bradby, June Loving, Thelma and Paulette Bradby. A walk-through visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, at Samaria Baptist Church, 8130 Lott Cary Rd., Providence Forge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Samaria Baptist Church Building Fund or the Chickahominy Tribe. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
