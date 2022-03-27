ENGEL, Olive Marie Furrow, 93, passed away on March 23, 2022, in Ashland, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol William Engel; parents, Ernest Furrow and Marguerite Furrow; grandson, Carol Dennis (Chuck) Engel Jr. Marie is survived by her children, Carol Dennis Engel (Becky), Karen Alison Engel and Kevin William Engel (Denise); seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Marie moved to Goochland, Va., with her husband, "Bud" Engel in 1949 and thus began the Engel family of Virginia. In 1966, the family moved to Hanover Court House area and there to remain. Marie was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, served in numerous capacities in her church and Women's Civic Organizations. She had a passion for serving as a tour guide at Scotchtown (home of Patrick Henry).
The family wishes to thank all providers and caring aides for their services but mainly their love for Marie, she was special. The family will receive friends on April 1, 2022 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 8050 Saint Pauls Church Rd., Hanover, Va., beginning at 10 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Signal Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow immediately after the interment at the church. Marie loved flowers but if you wish to make memorial contributions, they can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.