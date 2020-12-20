PRUITT, Oliver Jackson "Jack", Sr., Jack Pruitt died. Tractors for sale.



A longtime resident of Goochland, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Gray Pruitt Sr. and Petrella Pruitt Knoebel; his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Phillips Pruitt; his sisters, Virginia Mitchell, Lillian Cubbon, Marian Aranyos and Rae Courtney; and his brother, Frederick Gray "Tom" Pruitt Jr. He is survived by his brother, Richard Pruitt (Faye); his children, Dale Wilkinson (Edsel), Julie Bryan, O.J. Pruitt, Jr. (Debbie Miller) and Carrie Emery; his grandchildren, Jennifer Bower (Dustin), Megan Wood (Ivan), Jay Pruitt III (April) and Hannah Emery; and his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Charlotte Bower. For over 50 years, Jack was the Vice President of F.G. Pruitt, Inc., an excavating and site work company, completing many projects in and around the Richmond area. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle and collecting tractors. He was a charter member of Company 3 Volunteer Fire Department in Centerville and continued to serve for many years. He was also one of the founding members of Field Day of the Past. He was a very kindhearted man who loved his wife and family dearly. Jack was a man of few words, but his actions throughout his life spoke volumes. When you shook Jack's hand, you knew the task would be done. Jack understood the value of higher education, whether on a college campus or in a technical institution. As was his way, he anonymously funded many scholarships to students to help them achieve goals without the worry of financial burdens. His funeral service will be private. Many thanks to his thoughtful and kind caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Company 3 Centerville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 52 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.