Olivia Osterbind
OSTERBIND, Olivia Blankenship, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; two sons, Albert Jr. and Steven; and her parents. She is survived by her son, James (Rozena); three daughters, Darlene, Kathy and Jeannie (Kenneth); daughter-in-law, Cindi; three sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church and a current member of God's Storehouse Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Bliley's - Chippenham on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Centralia Cemetery at 10000 Hopkins Road, Chester, Va. 23831 on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Centralia Cemetery
10000 Hopkins Road, Chester, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss! I remember fondly how sweet she was, when I went with Rozena up to Gretna.
Merry Martin Donati
January 26, 2022
