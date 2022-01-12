OSTERBIND, Olivia Blankenship, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; two sons, Albert Jr. and Steven; and her parents. She is survived by her son, James (Rozena); three daughters, Darlene, Kathy and Jeannie (Kenneth); daughter-in-law, Cindi; three sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church and a current member of God's Storehouse Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Bliley's - Chippenham on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Centralia Cemetery at 10000 Hopkins Road, Chester, Va. 23831 on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.