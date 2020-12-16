Menu
Ollie B. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
JONES, Ollie B., 94, of Richmond, died December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jones; and son, Alvin Jones. Surviving are five daughters, Betty Jean Gaines (Lee), June Hatch (Joseph), Rudy Diane Carter, Marian Jones and Martha Jones-Carter (Henry); stepson, Willie Jones; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Houston and Gladys Johnson; brother, Eugene Robinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Michael L. Felton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Chapel
116 E. Brookland Park Blvd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To The Family Of Mrs. Ollie Bell Jones- In remembrance of the anniversary of her passing- Tenderly we treasure the passed with memories that will last.
Charlotte T. Davis
Friend
January 17, 2022
To The Family Of Mrs. Ollie B. Jones WE NEVER WALK ALONE The time comes when those whom we have loved the longest and the best will travel far ahead into a place of joy and rest... And we must walk a lonely path through shadows for a while without a certain kindred voice, a dear, familiar smile- Yet each day brings us nearer to horizons yet unknown and even when the way is dark, we never walk alone. For memories travel with us toward the happy destination where we will join our loved ones in eternal celebration. May the warmth of tender memories and the love of those around you bring you comfort and peace. With sincere sympathy, Charlotte T. Davis
Charlotte T. Davis
February 8, 2021
Rip ollie bell glad i got the pleasure to meet you as you accepted me into your home and treated me like family thank you god for the opportunity to apart of her life prayers of sympathy to june hatch the twins Tracey and rest of family
Karen scott
December 17, 2020
My condolences for your immediate family of which we are an extension. We love you and are so happy for the many years you had to treasure your mom, sister and cousin. May God Bless you!
patricia H Jordan
December 17, 2020
Sharing my prayers for my first cousin. We love you and will miss you with the rest of us 90+ year olds
Elnora Hunter
December 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family!
walter robinson
December 16, 2020
