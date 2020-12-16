JONES, Ollie B., 94, of Richmond, died December 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jones; and son, Alvin Jones. Surviving are five daughters, Betty Jean Gaines (Lee), June Hatch (Joseph), Rudy Diane Carter, Marian Jones and Martha Jones-Carter (Henry); stepson, Willie Jones; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Houston and Gladys Johnson; brother, Eugene Robinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Michael L. Felton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.