To The Family Of Mrs. Ollie B. Jones WE NEVER WALK ALONE The time comes when those whom we have loved the longest and the best will travel far ahead into a place of joy and rest... And we must walk a lonely path through shadows for a while without a certain kindred voice, a dear, familiar smile- Yet each day brings us nearer to horizons yet unknown and even when the way is dark, we never walk alone. For memories travel with us toward the happy destination where we will join our loved ones in eternal celebration. May the warmth of tender memories and the love of those around you bring you comfort and peace. With sincere sympathy, Charlotte T. Davis

Charlotte T. Davis February 8, 2021