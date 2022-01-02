DOHERTY, Oludele Charles, Jr., of Chesterfield, answered Heaven's call and is now walking with angels since Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Oludele is survived by his parents, Dr. Oludele Charles Doherty Sr. and Dr. Rebecca Doherty; son, Olu Kemet Doherty; sisters, Rachel Doherty, Ruthanne Doherty-Williams (Keino); and several nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. His mausoleum entombment will be in Dale Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.