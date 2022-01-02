Menu
Oludele Charles Doherty Jr.
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
DOHERTY, Oludele Charles, Jr., of Chesterfield, answered Heaven's call and is now walking with angels since Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Oludele is survived by his parents, Dr. Oludele Charles Doherty Sr. and Dr. Rebecca Doherty; son, Olu Kemet Doherty; sisters, Rachel Doherty, Ruthanne Doherty-Williams (Keino); and several nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. His mausoleum entombment will be in Dale Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Entombment
2:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be greatly missed by many. Rest in Peace. My condolences goes out to your son and family.
Vanessa Johnson
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 2, 2022
