VAUGHAN, Omalee Hawkins, 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Chase City, Va. and was predeceased by her parents, Dwight Hawkins and Mable Hill Hawkins; and her brothers, Donald Hawkins and Lyndal Hawkins. She is survived by nephews and nieces, Robert Akers of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dennis Hawkins of Silver Spring, Md., Richard Hawkins of Woodbridge, Va., Trina Hawkins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Donna Hawkins Gragnani of Christianburg, Va. Omalee began her career at the Virginia State Police in August 1980, retiring after 25 years of service. She was an avid lover of butterflies, had a loving heart and was loved by many. She faithfully ministered to those who were ill or were experiencing illness in their families.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. Remains rest at Bon Air Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bon Air Baptist Church Singles Ministries.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.