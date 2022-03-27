Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ophelia Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 28 2022
10:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
ANDERSON, Mrs. Ophelia, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2022. She is survived by one stepson, Allen Ashby; six aunts, Gracie Washington, Alberta Scott, Mable Bradley, Shirley Palmer, Leebelle Kingston and Mary "May" Ross; a host of nieces, nephews, among them a devoted, Herbert Anderson; and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them her fiance', Benjamin Thornton; and a devoted sister-in-law, Valerie Hicks. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 27, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results