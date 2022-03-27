ANDERSON, Mrs. Ophelia, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2022. She is survived by one stepson, Allen Ashby; six aunts, Gracie Washington, Alberta Scott, Mable Bradley, Shirley Palmer, Leebelle Kingston and Mary "May" Ross; a host of nieces, nephews, among them a devoted, Herbert Anderson; and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them her fiance', Benjamin Thornton; and a devoted sister-in-law, Valerie Hicks. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Monday.